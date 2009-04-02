13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2009
1. Debra Messing LOTD 08/01/09Debra's gun-metal grey geometric frock, which she wore to the People's Choice Awards, gets our vote for best dress of the night. Undoubtedly she will get flack for this voluminous creation from critics used to seeing her in clean and classic red carpet gowns, but we applaud her for pushing the fashion envelope and being so incredibly on trend.
-
April 2, 2009
2. Reese Witherspoon LOTD 08/01/09America's sweetheart scooped the People's Choice Award for Best Female Movie Star and picked up the coveted gong in a classic LBD with halter-style straps.
-
April 2, 2009
3. Dakota Fanning LOTD 08/01/09Dakota's all grown up and showed off her long legs and tiny frame at the People's Choice Awards in a cobalt blue one-shoulder frock.
-
April 2, 2009
4. Olivia Wilde LOTD 08/01/09The former OC actress favours flowing Grecian gowns on the red carpet and did not disappoint at the People's Choice Awards in this carpet-sweeping white number.
-
April 2, 2009
5. Nicole Richie LOTD 08/01/09Nicole Richie looked Sixties chic in a tomato red swing coat, black beanie and oversized sunnies. Her trusty Balenciaga Lariat bag was dangling faithfully on her arm to complete the look.
