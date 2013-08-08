Hitting the shops in statement-making monochrome, Nicole Richie was back proving that there’s no look she can’t pull off with effortless ease. Giving the hottest trend of the season her own unique spin, Nicole worked skin-tight leather trousers with a midriff-flashing asymmetric blouse. Showing her penchant for recycling, the fashion designer was back wearing her favourite Saint Laurent Blake Derby shoes. A sleek bun, minimal accessories and natural hued make-up finished her perfectly polished street style.