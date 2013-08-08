13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 8, 2013
1. Nicole Richie in Saint Laurent shoes out and about in New York
Hitting the shops in statement-making monochrome, Nicole Richie was back proving that there’s no look she can’t pull off with effortless ease. Giving the hottest trend of the season her own unique spin, Nicole worked skin-tight leather trousers with a midriff-flashing asymmetric blouse. Showing her penchant for recycling, the fashion designer was back wearing her favourite Saint Laurent Blake Derby shoes. A sleek bun, minimal accessories and natural hued make-up finished her perfectly polished street style.
August 8, 2013
2. Amber Heard in Michael Kors dress on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show
Amber Heard showcased seriously sexy style as she made her way to the Jimmy Kimmel Live show in Hollywood. Positively sizzling in her Michael Kors dress, Amber revved up her look with a thigh-high split, long dip-dyed wavy locks, Christian Louboutin heels and a red mani.
August 8, 2013
3. Lily Collins Valentino Dress Good Morning America
We’ve been loving Lily Collins’ recent run of gorgeous dresses, and for her appearance on Good Morning America she styled up a fashion storm. Showcasing another simple but striking dress, the actress looked incredible in a long-sleeved Valentino wool dress complete with a lace trimmed plisse hem. Her favouirte Jimmy Choo heels, a statement Jacob & Co. yellow gold cocktail ring and her brunette locks styled in romantic waves completed her look.
August 8, 2013
4. Olivia Palermo carrying Gerard Darel bag in
Olivia Palermo was in full holiday mode as she enjoyed a break with Matthew Williamson and her beau Johannes Huebl in Mykonos. Giving us serious envy with her seaside style parade, the fashionista looked effortlessly chic in a pair of short shorts teamed with a ruffled blouse, black cardigan, her favourite Gerard Darel beach bag and flat shoes from Pretty Ballerinas.
August 8, 2013
5. Jessica Stam at the G-Shock event in New York
Serving up a take on the printed trousers trend, Jessica Stam was as stylish as ever at the G-Shock Shock The World event in New York. Putting a playful spin on the style, Jessica teamed her printed trews with a sheer vest top, statement colour-block heels and her glossy short bob. LOVE!
