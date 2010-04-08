13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 8, 2010
1. LOTD 080410 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker was out in New York working her girly cool look. The Sex and the City star was attending an art launch wearing a silver-grey dress teamed with outsized gold heart pendant, strappy blue shoes and the season's must-have armcandy, the over-the-body bag.
-
April 8, 2010
2. LOTD 080410 Chloe Sevigny
Chloe Sevingy showed off her pins in a digital print dress in hues of sea green and blue by Proenza Schouler at Derek Blasberg's Classy book signing in New York. The stylista added ankle socks and boots to give her look an edge that only she could pull of with such aplomb.
-
April 8, 2010
3. LOTD 080410 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin was keeping things slinky as she attended the Vionnet cocktail party at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York. Wearing a gunmetal-grey velvet dress with cut-outs by the label, Ginnifer added a pair of glossy black over-the-knee boots for a fierce finish.
-
April 8, 2010
4. LOTD 080410 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet worked a perfect downtime look of rolled-up boyfriend jeans and blazer out and about in New York. She styled it up with an over-the-body bag and embellished thong sandals.
-
April 8, 2010
5. LOTD 080410 Jessica Stam
Model Jessica Stam went for modern elegance in nearly white cocktail dress at the Vionnet party in New York last night. She teamed her sleek, streamlined frock with barely-there make-up, softly waved hair and lemon-yellow shoeboots.
