13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 7, 2010
1. LOTD 071010
For the Help for Heroes dinner hosted by fashion snapper David Bailey and Topshop boss Sir Philip Green, Kate Moss ditched her trademark micro-shorts in favour of a strapless floral dress complete with swishing circle skirt and mid-calf hemline – the hottest skirt length of the season. We LOVE her cat-eye make-up.
-
October 7, 2010
2. LOTD 071010
It’s nice to see Blake Lively in trousers for a change. The Gossip Girl was a lesson in how to wear the new high-waisted shape by teaming them with a skinny top, loose-fit waist coat and blue suede booties (Louboutins, natch). It’s the perfect go-anywhere outfit.
-
October 7, 2010
3. LOTD 071010
We can't resist a bit of a deconstructed tux and Naomi Watts' ensemble is the perfect marriage of masculine sleek and girly chic. Check out that plunging neckline!
-
October 7, 2010
4. LOTD 071010
Dita Von Teese was the epitome of ladylike chic at the Elie Saab show in a perfectly-tailored black dress and ruffle-festooned Christian Louboutin courts.
-
October 7, 2010
5. LOTD 071010
Kylie Minogue embraced the military look while out and about in London in a pair of combat jeans by Paige, wedge booties and a black blazer. The pint-sized singer feminised the look with a slick of poppy red lipstick and matching nail varnish.
October 7, 20101 of 5
LOTD 071010
