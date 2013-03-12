Thursday 7 March, 2013

Giving a nod to her Mad Men alter-ego, January Jones showed off a mod makeover at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week, donning pieces from the French fashion house, head-to-toe. Layering a sheer button-up and tailored shorts with a neat double-breasted jacket she showed off her slim pins in a pair of block platform heels. The Miu Miu Madras in candy-pink and a pair of Pentagon sunglasses added a playful touch, while a bouncy bouffant and bright pink lips completed her retro transformation.