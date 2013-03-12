Hitting a Paris Fashion Week after party, Nicole Richie proved her panache for pairing unlikely separates and making them a perfect match.
Thursday 7 March, 2013
Look Of The Day
Look of the Day
March 12, 2013
1. Nicole Richie at Paris Fashion Week party
Hitting a Paris Fashion Week after party, Nicole Richie proved her knack for pairing unlikely separates and making a perfect match . A sporty zip-detail blouse added an effortless edge to her wrap-over skirt and she added stacked crystal bangles for a touch of glam. Sleek locks, a scarlet mani and bronze-framed eyes ensured a flawless finish.
March 12, 2013
2. January Jones in Miu Miu outfit
Giving a nod to her Mad Men alter-ego, January Jones showed off a mod makeover at Miu Miu's Paris Fashion Week, donning pieces from the French fashion house, head-to-toe. Layering a sheer button-up and tailored shorts with a neat double-breasted jacket she showed off her slim pins in a pair of block platform heels. The Miu Miu Madras in candy-pink and a pair of Pentagon sunglasses added a playful touch, while a bouncy bouffant and bright pink lips completed her retro transformation.
March 12, 2013
3. Elizabeth Olsen in Louis Vuitton coat and top at Paris Fashion Week
Elizabeth Olsen proved that classic black needn't be boring, as she stepped out at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris looking effortlessly elegant in a matching monogrammed trench and blouse, worn with leather trews and pointed courts. Centre-parted locks added a groomed finish to her luxe look.
March 12, 2013
4. Solange Knowles in monochrome at Armory party
Trust Solange Knowles to give the hottest trend of the season an individual spin! Beyonce's little sister hit the Armory party in New York working monochrome separates and, never one to do a look by halves, added matching two-tone booties to complete the look. J'adore!
March 12, 2013
5. Zoe Saldana in Miu Miu outfit at Paris Fashion Week
Giving us a lesson in how to look effortlessly sexy off-duty, Zoe Saldana joined the celeb show-goers at Miu Miu's Autumn Winter 2013 presentation in head-to-toe Miu Miu. The Avatar actress paired a navy blouse with high-waisted leather skinnies and craquelé leather courts, breaking up the dark hues with a classic two-button camel coat. A simple top-knot and berry lips added a polished final flourish.
