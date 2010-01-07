13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 7, 2010
1. LOTD 070110 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift shimmered in her snow-white Jenny Packham frock embellished with tiny silver beads at the People's Choice Awards. She kept the twinkling theme throughout her outfit with a pair of silver platform shoes, a sparkling diamond bracelet and chandelier earrings.
-
January 7, 2010
2. LOTD 070110 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin was all dolled up in a striped bodice dress with outsized corsage at the shoulder for the People's Choice Awards. The petite star added peep-toe shoes and a slicked-back hairstyle for a glossy red carpet style.
-
January 7, 2010
3. LOTD 070110 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger was went for red carpet cool rather than traditional glamour in her bodycon LWD which she teamed with fierce black and silver platform shoes and a wrist-full of bangles. Loose, naturally waved hair completed the
nonchalant look.
-
January 7, 2010
4. LOTD 070110 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham worked a pair of her indigo denim ankle zip jeans with a graphic print vest top for a cinema trip with her family in Los Angeles. A pair of peep-toe platforms and superstar sunglasses make this look all Victoria Beckham.
-
January 7, 2010
5. LOTD 070110 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba went for the shimmer factor in a teensy pewter-coloured bodycon dress at the People's Choice Awards. The cutaway sleeves showed off her toned shoulders and she added vertiginous platforms and smoky eyes for a sultry red carpet look.
January 7, 20101 of 5
LOTD 070110 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift shimmered in her snow-white Jenny Packham frock embellished with tiny silver beads at the People's Choice Awards. She kept the twinkling theme throughout her outfit with a pair of silver platform shoes, a sparkling diamond bracelet and chandelier earrings.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018