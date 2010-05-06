13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 6, 2010
1. LOTD 060510 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller worked a coral-pink playsuit from her Twenty8Twelve collection as she stepped out in New York with Jude Law. Working the onesie as only Sienna knows how, she added two chunky silver cuffs and a pair of Nicholas Kirkwood boy brogues.
-
May 6, 2010
2. LOTD 060510 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole went for edgy cool in skin-tight black jeans, peep-toe Nicolas Kirkwood shoeboots and a nude and black leather poacher jacket by Mulberry. Worn with outsized faded sunnies by Victoria Beckham and Mulberry's fringed Daria bag this was one sleek look from the popster.
SEE THE STARS WHO LOVE VICTORIA BECKHAM COLLECTION
-
May 6, 2010
3. LOTD 060510 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift came over all serious at Time Magazine's Most Influential People party in a little black dress from J Mendel. The country songstress teamed the strapless number with folded, textured fabric with black cat eye make-up and peep-toe heels for a chic look that was slightly more serious than her usual sequined look.
-
May 6, 2010
4. LOTD 060510 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth was out and about in New York's West Village working a cool springtime look. The actress wore her patterned Prada sundress with tan belt, coordinating gladiators and kept the sun out her eyes with a pair of Ray-Ban aviators.
-
May 6, 2010
5. LOTD 060510 Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis strode out of the Radio 1 studios in cool casual style wearing a grey parka over her pretty floral frock. She toughened things up with a pair of lace-up boots and a hot pink tasselled scarf added a shot of colour.
WATCH LEONA LEWIS BEHIND THE SCENES ON HER INSTYLE COVER SHOOT
May 6, 20101 of 5
LOTD 060510 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller worked a coral-pink playsuit from her Twenty8Twelve collection as she stepped out in New York with Jude Law. Working the onesie as only Sienna knows how, she added two chunky silver cuffs and a pair of Nicholas Kirkwood boy brogues.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018