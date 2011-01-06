Selena Gomez's first of two outfits at the People's Choice Awards was this delicate frill-shouldered number. Nude is a hot colour for the new season and the blush shade of her dress complemented her dark locks and olive skin perfectly. The teen sensation, who picked up the gong for Favourite Break-Out Artist, later changed into a flowing maxi-dress for her performance of "A Year Without Rain" with her band, The Scene.