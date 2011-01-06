13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 6, 2011
1. LOTD 060111
Twilight mega-star Kristen Stewart was a veritable golden girl at the People's Choice Awards in a spangly minidress and lusciously-loose locks. K-Stew, who attended the ceremony on the arm of her on-and off-screen beau Robert Pattinson, picked up the coveted award for Favourite Movie Actress. Meanwhile, her latest film, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, was nominated Favourite Drama Movie and Favourite Movie over all. Proof positive that everything this girl touches turns to gold.
-
January 6, 2011
2. LOTD 060111
Emma Roberts worked a ruffled Dior LBD to perfection at the People's Choice Awards, which she teamed with a pair of Brian Atwood's blush satin Maniac pumps. We heart!
-
January 6, 2011
3. LOTD 060111
Gossip Girl Leighton Meester's muted grey dress and Brian Atwood pumps were given a shot of colour at the People's Choice Awards thanks to a coral-coloured corsage and matching drop earrings. Make like Leighton and inject your winter wardrobe with a neon accessory or two to get you in the mood for spring.
-
January 6, 2011
4. LOTD 060111
Selena Gomez's first of two outfits at the People's Choice Awards was this delicate frill-shouldered number. Nude is a hot colour for the new season and the blush shade of her dress complemented her dark locks and olive skin perfectly. The teen sensation, who picked up the gong for Favourite Break-Out Artist, later changed into a flowing maxi-dress for her performance of "A Year Without Rain" with her band, The Scene.
-
January 6, 2011
5. LOTD 060111
The super-stylish Jennifer Connelly looked stylish AND cosy outside the David Letterman Show in a grey cocoon jacket over her minidress and black opaques. Take note, ladies, this is the perfect winter attire.
January 6, 20111 of 5
LOTD 060111
Twilight mega-star Kristen Stewart was a veritable golden girl at the People's Choice Awards in a spangly minidress and lusciously-loose locks. K-Stew, who attended the ceremony on the arm of her on-and off-screen beau Robert Pattinson, picked up the coveted award for Favourite Movie Actress. Meanwhile, her latest film, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, was nominated Favourite Drama Movie and Favourite Movie over all. Proof positive that everything this girl touches turns to gold.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018