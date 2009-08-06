13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 6, 2009
1. LOTD 060809 Kate Moss
Kate Moss churns out yet another winning holiday get-up in this nude-coloured kaftan accessorised with the ultimate beachy accessories: a long-slung coin belt, oversized straw tote and a pair of classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers. The supermodel is holidaying in St Tropez with her rock star boyfriend, Jamie Hince, her daughter, Lila Grace and fellow model Karen Mulder.
READ up on Kate's holiday in St Tropez here
August 6, 2009
2. LOTD 060809 Vanessa Hudgens
Zac Efron's girlfriend and High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens looked darling as she arrived at the MTV studios in New York in a peasant-style purple babydoll dress. The singing queen styled up the look with a delicate gold chain, seriously stacked sandals and her signature long, wavy hairstyle.
August 6, 2009
3. LOTD 060809 Demi Moore
It's no wonder Ashton Kutcher can't keep his eyes - or hands - off Demi Moore on the red carpet. Just look at her! The actress stole the show from her famous hubby at the premiere of his latest film, Spread, in this chic one-shoulder frock by Roland Mouret. A pair of gold sandals and matching hoop earrings were all she needed to accessorise this LBD.
August 6, 2009
4. LOTD 060809 Milla Jovovich
Boho beauty Milla Jovovich hit the red carpet in a flowing, kaftan-style gown that was embellished with gorgeous yellow beading. The model-cum-actress, who was attending the LA premiere of A Perfect Getaway, modelled two ultra-fresh beauty looks: poker-straight hair (think how many wavy tresses you've seen lately) and coral lips. Perfect summer beauty.
August 6, 2009
5. LOTD 060809 Miranda Kerr
Orlando Bloom's stunning girlfriend, Miranda Kerr, showed off her mile-long pins in a beige apron skirt and lace-up platform sandals. We love how the neutral tone of the skirt and shoes are off-set by the rich orange hue of her gauzy blouse. The native Aussie was modelling key looks for the David Jones spring/summer collection, which was officially launched yesterday in Sydney.
