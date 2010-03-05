13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 5, 2010
1. lotd 050310 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana was pretty as a picture in this lacy nude number at the Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in LA yesterday. Teaming her frilly frock with tan heels and a slick of raspberry lipstick Saldana was very much the gorgeous lady who lunches.
March 5, 2010
2. lotd 050310 Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan can do no wrong in our eyes right now. The actress isn't afraid to experiment with different looks and this slick black dress and jacket combo worked perfectly with her smoky black eye make-up and shoeboots.
March 5, 2010
3. lotd 050309 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman worked a look by hot French designer Isabel Marant at the pre Oscars Grey Goose bash in LA last night. Teaming the pretty lurex stripe dress with coordinating jacket, the actress finished the look with chic black peep-toe heels and clutch.
March 5, 2010
4. LOTD 050310 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez went for one-shouldered glam at the pre Oscars Grey Goose in LA wearing a glitzy gold number. Teamed with YSL heels and an outsized clutch La Lopez was ready to party.
March 5, 2010
5. lotd 050310 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba worked that A-list casual look to perfection teaming her grey leggings and black jacket with outsized blue scarf, ballet flats, Ray-ban Wayfarers and a delicious piece of arm candy.
