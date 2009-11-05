13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 5, 2009
1. LOTD 051109 Eva Mendes
Talk about festive season glitz! Eva Mendes stood out a mile (for all the right reasons) in this multi-coloured, sequin dress at the premiere of The Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans in LA.
-
November 5, 2009
2. LOTD 051109 Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron is always amazing on the red carpet, and she was super-stylish at The Road premiere, where she channelled 30s chic in a delicate silver wrap dress with marcel waves.
-
November 5, 2009
3. LOTD 051109 Diane Kruger
Our Diane Kruger style crush shows no sign of abating, and we’re coveting this midnight-blue sequin peplum dress as much as all her other fab frocks! The actress stole the limelight at a charity bash hosted by Chanel in New York.
-
November 5, 2009
4. LOTD 051109 Blake Lively
Blake Lively, oh we love thee! The Gossip Girl was looking particularly stunning at the Chanel-hosted charity bash in New York last night in a floor-sweeping black gown with a divine floral choker.
-
November 5, 2009
5. LOTD 051109 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz rocked the colour of the season (navy) at The Box premiere in NY last night and her statement necklace made the perfect head-turning finish.
