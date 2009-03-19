13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 19, 2009
1. Heidi Klum LOTD 05/03/09Heidi Klum unveiled the Perfect One Bra by Victoria's Secret in LA in a figure-hugging black dress designed by her A-List pal, Victoria Beckham. Expect to see the rest of Posh's entourage, namely Kate Beckinsale and Eva Longoria, modelling the lauded collection around LA shortly.
-
March 19, 2009
2. Charlize Theron LOTD 05/03/09Charlize Theron hits London town in a yellow printed dress, sharp black blazer and Christian Louboutin courts. Classic with a twist.
-
March 19, 2009
3. Natalia Vodianova LOTD 05/03/09Supermodel Natalia Vodianova teamed a sparkly minidress with leggings and strappy black and silver sandals for the 3rd Fortune Forum Summit at the Dorchester in London.
-
March 19, 2009
4. Milla Jovovich LOTD 05/03/09While Natalia opted for sleek black, Milla chose a carpet-sweeping ivory gown featuring a bright gold print for the 3rd Fortune Forum event in London. The model-cum-actress completed the boho-chic look with a sparkly dual headband and matching gilded evening bag.
-
March 19, 2009
5. Kate Moss LOTD 05/03/09Always a model in downtime dressing, Kate Moss teams a tan leather jacket with a cosy scarf, skinny jeans and knee-high boots while running errands in London.
