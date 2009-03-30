13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 30, 2009
1. Drew Barrymore LOTD 05/02/09Drew Barrymore was picture-perfect on the David Letterman show in a black lace cocktail dress by Giambattista Valli complete with an oversized floral corsage on her shoulder. The actress was promoting her latest film, He's Just Not That Into You.
-
March 30, 2009
2. Selma Blair LOTD 05/02/09Selma was typically chic at the Fanboys premiere in LA in a black belted wrap dress and peep-toe court heels.
-
March 30, 2009
3. Dakota Fanning LOTD 05/02/09How cute does Dakota look in her navy satin shirt and matching shorts? Even her necklace (Chanel) and sandals are bang on trend. It's a perfectly playful outfit for the budding fashionista.
-
March 30, 2009
4. Rachel Bilson LOTD 05/02/09Rachel once again nails that mix of boho cool and preppy chic with her smart blazer, cheerful printed ra-ra skirt and brown suede boots. Temperley's zippered Marta Hari It-bag pulls the look together beautifully.
-
March 30, 2009
5. Rihanna LOTD 05/02/09Like Rachel, Rihanna also got her legs out in the LA sunshine in a mini ra-ra skirt teamed with a tailored shirt, killer jewellery (as always) and spectator booties.
March 30, 20091 of 5
Drew Barrymore LOTD 05/02/09
Drew Barrymore was picture-perfect on the David Letterman show in a black lace cocktail dress by Giambattista Valli complete with an oversized floral corsage on her shoulder. The actress was promoting her latest film, He's Just Not That Into You.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018