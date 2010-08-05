13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 5, 2010
1. LOTD 050810
Lovely Leighton Meester was hot to trot on the set of the forthcoming season of Gossip Girl in a grey bat-wing tee, cobalt blue satin shorts and matching fringed Mulberry booties. As usual, her arm candy is lust-worthy – it’s the Celine Boston bag every fashionista is desperate to own.
-
August 5, 2010
2. LOTD 050810
Jessica Alba nails summer down-time dressing in a stripy T-shirt, rolled-up trousers and cute-as-can-be embellished sandals.
-
August 5, 2010
3. LOTD 050810
Eva Mendes continues her run of fabulous outfits with this adorable floral sundress by Madewell and matching tan accessories. We’re especially digging those over-sized shades.
-
August 5, 2010
4. LOTD 050810
Kelly Brook wowed the crowds in a fitted black dress with zippered pockets and an aubergine-hued Chanel 2.55 handbag at the unveiling of her new naked billboard for Reetone.
-
August 5, 2010
5. LOTD 050810
Fearne Cotton teams her blue dress with sturdy man-style boots and matching blue pop socks for her stint on Radio 1.
LOTD 050810
