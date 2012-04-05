Olivia Palermo strikes again! See the Park Avenue princess work a fabulous high street cocktail! PLUS, see who joins her on today's best dressed list...
Thursday 5 April, 2012
April 5, 2012
1. Olivia Palermo in Reiss
Olivia Palermo channels… Kate Middleton! The Park Avenue princess was the epitome of sleek in a white blazer by one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to high street labels, Reiss. Teamed with black skinnies and killer courts by L.A.M.B., she proves the high street’s just as chic as the runway.
April 5, 2012
2. Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger looks ready for Easter in her pretty printed summer frock, pairing it with pastel blue gladiator sandals and a roomy tote.
April 5, 2012
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker enjoyed a day out and about with friends in a navy frock topped with a zippered biker jacket. First on the agenda? A manicure to match her fuchsia courts!
April 5, 2012
4. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba played it casual on a day out with her daughter Honor in a pair of blush jeans by J Brand and a denim vest brightened up by an orange satchel by Ralph Lauren and multi-hued ballerina flats by Salvatore Ferragamo.
April 5, 2012
5. Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt worked top-to-toe tailoring in LA, teaming her crops and military-inspired blazer with a luxe quilted Chanel handbag and bow-festooned pumps.
