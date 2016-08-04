13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 4, 2016
1. Poppy Delevingne Makes The Kimono Look Genuinely Chic
It gets a bad name, but Poppy makes it a feasible outerwear option.
-
August 4, 2016
2. Margot Robbie Is Our Dreamy Gucci Girl
Girl crush everyday.
-
August 4, 2016
3. Georgia May Jagger Does A Whole New Look
Red, fringe, vinyl... It's certainly bold.
-
August 4, 2016
4. Laura Whitmore Wears A Sass Dsquared2 Suit
She really does nail the trouser suit.
-
August 4, 2016
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Brings Back Stars
What's your verdict?
