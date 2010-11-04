Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright was as chic as could be in a Dolce & Gabbana LBD at the InStyle party last night. The flame-haired actress, who plays Ginny Weasley in the Potter films, revealed that she is still deliberating on an outfit for the forthcoming premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Gallows on 19 November: "I'm in between a few options. Sort of seem to be quite relaxed about it but I'm sure it will come together. There's a few things that have tickled my fancy." We can't wait to find out!

