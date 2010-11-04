13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 4, 2010
Sophie Ellis Bextor wowed the crowd at InStyle's party in a popping purple satin dress by Dolce & Gabbana styled up with a gem-tastic necklace by Lanvin for H&M, Topshop shoes and a Lara Bohinc bag. We love the high-low mix! The singer told InStyle: "I'm a big fan of what they [Dolce & Gabbana] do especially for stage-wear - they've helped me out so many times!"
November 4, 2010
Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright was as chic as could be in a Dolce & Gabbana LBD at the InStyle party last night. The flame-haired actress, who plays Ginny Weasley in the Potter films, revealed that she is still deliberating on an outfit for the forthcoming premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Gallows on 19 November: "I'm in between a few options. Sort of seem to be quite relaxed about it but I'm sure it will come together. There's a few things that have tickled my fancy." We can't wait to find out!
November 4, 2010
Jameela hit the InStyle party in a cherry red corset dress by Dolce & Gabbana and uber-cool Trussardi shoes. The TV presenter revealed her number one party dressing tip: "Make sure you wear something comfortable. I can just about breathe right now but no matter how beautiful you are or how stunning your dress if you're not comfortable you won't look attractive - that's just the way it goes!"
November 4, 2010
The age-defying Moore pulled out yet another red carpet hit last night at the Bvlgari Save the Children Party in Rome. The russet haired actress, who stars in The Kids Are Alright, was on-trend in an asymmetrical lace LBD by Alexander McQueen and super-strappy platform sandals.
November 4, 2010
Model Petra Nemcova set the red carpet alight at the WWD fashion gala in NYC in an electric blue shift dress with ruffled sleeves. So stunning.
