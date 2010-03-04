13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 4, 2010
1. LOTD 040310 Sarah Jessica Parker
Stepping out in New York Sarah Jessica Parker was chic in her grey tweed dress and black fitted coat. But it was the accessories that made this outfit; a hot pink scarf brightens up the look while her trilby, 40s style platforms and sleek Roger Vivier Miss Viv bag give it polish.
March 4, 2010
2. LOTD 040310 Kate Moss
Kate Moss was out and about being her usual cool casual self in skinny black jeans, tuxedo jacket and biker boots. And as we're getting into the realms of transseasonal dressing take a leaf out of Mossy's book and layer up your look. The super donned a check shirt over her black top and then a jacket over the lot.
March 4, 2010
3. LOTD 040310 Louise Redknapp
Louise Redknapp went for Stella McCartney's modern feminine cocktail dress at the Children's Champions Awards last night. Louise wore the monochrome floral frock belted at the waist and teamed with matching box clutch and platform shoes.
March 4, 2010
4. LOTD 040310 Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley stepped out in a pewter-grey Burberry trench with contrast black buttons and a pair of to-die-for Miu Miu heels in London. It's a ladylike look for the starlet who we've been used to seeing in a huge shearling jacket all winter!
March 4, 2010
5. LOTD 040310 Kylie Minogue
Wow! Those boots! Kylie Minogue stepped out in Christian Louboutin's mesmerizing over-the-knee boots yesterday. Teamed with an A-line black coat and clutch, she let her footwear do the talking.
