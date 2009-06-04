Emma Watson was fashion perfection in her slashed and draped Rodarte dress at the label's private dinner at Harvey Nichols. Since starting her career as an awkward teen in the Harry Potter movies, Watson has blossomed and been fully embraced by the fashion world.... And she loves it right back. The starlet has a keen fashion eye for the hottest pieces and what works best on her, as this whimsical outfit shows.

