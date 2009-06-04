13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 4, 2009
1. lotd 040609 Emma Watson
Emma Watson was fashion perfection in her slashed and draped Rodarte dress at the label's private dinner at Harvey Nichols. Since starting her career as an awkward teen in the Harry Potter movies, Watson has blossomed and been fully embraced by the fashion world.... And she loves it right back. The starlet has a keen fashion eye for the hottest pieces and what works best on her, as this whimsical outfit shows.
Check out all the pics from the Rodarte dinner at Harvey Nichols
June 4, 2009
2. lotd 040609 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth hosted the Rodarte dinner in this dream of a nude dress. In typical Rodarte style there are several different textures going on on the gown and Kate continued the textured theme by adding a peach satin clutch and heels.
June 4, 2009
3. lotd 040609 Alexa Chung
Ah, the girl whose wardrobe we'd most like to raid. Alexa Chung worked a nonchalant look in a silk chiffon grey dress with a long black cardigan and an enormous pale pink Chanel bag. The metallic loafers finished the laid-back look.
June 4, 2009
4. lotd 040609 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes embraced the summer in this full-on maxi dress for the premiere of The Hangover in Los Angeles.
June 4, 2009
5. lotd 040609 Stella McCartney
Wow, what a frock! Stella McCartney pulled out all the stops in this floral, statement shouldered dress. A black obi belt cinched her waist and the clever diagonal black line on her sandals lengthened those pins.
