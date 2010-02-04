We can't wait for festival season! And neither, so it seems, can Pixie Lott who came over all Glasto on us wearing her black bodycon dress with hippy headband and oodles of necklaces. We're glad she chose a pair of on-trend brogues rather than her Hunter wellies though!



