13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 4, 2010
1. LOTD 040210 Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan is working it on the red carpet right now! Appearing at the Director's Guild Awards the Oscar-nominated actress donned a lipstick-red one-shouldered dress with chunky strappy platforms. A glittering bracelet was the perfect finish to this gorgeous outfit.
-
February 4, 2010
2. LOTD 040210 Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen was slick as she appeared on Good Morning America in this double-breasted deep blue coat with tan belt. Skinny jeans and pointy black heels make for a slick urban look.
-
February 4, 2010
3. LOTD 040210 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was all about the elegance as she attended The Wolfman premiere in Moscow. The British starlet looked like a 50s screen siren in her off-white belted bustier fit-and-flare dress with matching overcoat and shoes.
-
February 4, 2010
4. LOTD 040210 Pixie Lott
We can't wait for festival season! And neither, so it seems, can Pixie Lott who came over all Glasto on us wearing her black bodycon dress with hippy headband and oodles of necklaces. We're glad she chose a pair of on-trend brogues rather than her Hunter wellies though!
-
February 4, 2010
5. LOTD 040210 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad went for a pop of colour as she attended her Sweet Little Lies book signing. She teamed her neon-print shift dress with black opaque tights and heels and swished her long blonde locks over one shoulder for a groomed finish.
