13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2009
1. Heidi Klum LOTD 04/12/08Heidi was sensational at the grand opening of the Victoria's Secret shop on New York's Lexington Avenue in a micro-mini black dress by Louis Vuitton accessorised to the max with chunky bangles and gladiator platforms. The model later joined Britney Spears at her 27th birthday party at the trendy Tenjune club.
-
April 2, 2009
2. Scarlett Johansson LOTD 04/12/08Newlywed Scarlett Johansson got dolled up in an adorable mini lace and brocade number by her designer pal Stella McCartney at The Spirit cocktail party in Madrid.
-
April 2, 2009
3. Cheryl Cole LOTD 04/12/08
Cheryl enjoyed an intimate dinner with hubby Ashley at London's swanky Nobu in a bottle green bandage dress that showed off her curves perfectly.
-
April 2, 2009
4. Miranda Kerr LOTD 04/12/08
Orlando Bloom's girl jazzes up a basic blazer and skinny jeans with seriously strappy heels on The Early Show in NYC.
April 2, 20091 of 4
Heidi Klum LOTD 04/12/08
Heidi was sensational at the grand opening of the Victoria's Secret shop on New York's Lexington Avenue in a micro-mini black dress by Louis Vuitton accessorised to the max with chunky bangles and gladiator platforms. The model later joined Britney Spears at her 27th birthday party at the trendy Tenjune club.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018