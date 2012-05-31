Alexa Chung is the ultimate girly girl at a London summer party! But who joins her on the best dressed list? Find out HERE...!
Thursday 31 May, 2012
-
May 31, 2012
1. Alexa Chung in MOschino
Alexa Chung was monochrome perfection at the Royal Academy Summer Party in a Sixties-style shift by Moschino that came complete with ruffled chiffon pockets. Being the ultimate fan of girly shoes, Alexa completed the look with Valentino's patent Mary-Jane demi-heels. A beachy rafia clutch added a quirky twist. To die for.
-
May 31, 2012
2. Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard sported the shade of the season on her day off in NYC, teaming her yellow tank with spotty jeans, striped espadrilles, a trilby and a bright red quilted bag. This eclectic look shouldn't work but somehow it does!
-
May 31, 2012
3. Kate Moss in Mango
Supermodel Kate Moss was the epitome of easy elegance at the Mango Fashion Awards in a black tuxedo made sexy with a low-cut vest and strappy evening sandals. An simple look to emulate.
-
May 31, 2012
4. Keira Knightley
Newly engaged Keira Knightley showed a little leg in a button-down shirt dress topped by a perfectly worn-in denim jacket and finished off with brown leather accessories. Even her freshly pedicured toes look elegant in her strappy flats!
-
May 31, 2012
5. Anna Paquin in Rachel Comey
Mum-to-be Anna Paquin proves you CAN be sexy with a baby bump in this peek-a-boo LBD by Rachel Comey. The True Blood actress, who hit the show's season five premiere with her hubby Stephen Moyer, completed the look with Casadei peep-toes, a Christian Louboutin clutch and Stephen Webster jewellery.
