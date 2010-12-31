13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 31, 2010
1. LOTY 301210 On Set Blake and Leighton
While we love Gossip Girls Leighton and Blake apart, they're even better together. The partners in style made easy work of strutting through Paris in the latest series of Gossip Girl. We loved, loved, loved Leighton's mismatch-print Moschino dress, and the candy colours looked even sweeter alongside pal Blake's boy-meets-girl combo of Georges Shakra net dress, boater hat and blazer in matching hues.
-
December 31, 2010
2. LOTY 301210 On Set Clemence Poesy
Newest Gossip Girl Clemence Poesy really gave her co-stars a run for ther money when she arrived on set. The Parisian starlet set our hearts a flutter with understated but oh-so chic ensembles like this stylish offering of boucle Chanel jacket, Adam skirt and crisp white shirt.
-
December 31, 2010
3. LOTY 301210 On Set Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes astounded us with her uncanny transformation into Jackie O earlier this year. The former teen star proved she has style icon status, carrying off the First lady's signature twin suits and bouncy bob with ease.
-
December 31, 2010
4. LOTY 301210 On Set Angelina
Angelina's role in The Tourist has seen her take on a killer on-set wardrobe, and she was nothing short of perfection layered up in classic shades of camel. From her lustrously long locks to her spotless cream courts the look was sheer old school glamour.
-
December 31, 2010
5. LOTY 301210 On Set Jennifer Aniston
No one does the little white dress quite like Jennifer Aniston, and she looked every inch the leading lady on the set of Just Go With It in Hawaii showing off her killer pins in and sun-kisssed tan in this figure-hugging number.
