Taylor Swift looked totally rockin’ in a spaghetti-strap minidress and super-strapy sandals at the Roberto Cavalli 40th anniversary party in Paris. Oblique sequinned panels seem to be a bit of a trend this season, with both Taylor and Cheryl Cole working the look.

