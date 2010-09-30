13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 30, 2010
1. LOTD 300910
Cheryl Cole was glowing at the de Grisogono party in London last night in a jewel-encrusted minidress by red carpet master Elie Saab. The X Factor judge kept accessories to a minimum and teamed the look with chocolate-coloured peep-toe heels.
We show you how to get soft curls like Cheryl’s with a hair straightener in this video!
-
September 30, 2010
2. LOTD 300910
Nicole Richie topped a floaty navy shirt dress from her Winter Kate line with an iridescent jacket with ruffled shoulders by Marc Jacobs. It's preppy meets rock & roll!
-
September 30, 2010
3. LOTD 300910
Taylor Swift looked totally rockin’ in a spaghetti-strap minidress and super-strapy sandals at the Roberto Cavalli 40th anniversary party in Paris. Oblique sequinned panels seem to be a bit of a trend this season, with both Taylor and Cheryl Cole working the look.
-
September 30, 2010
4. LOTD 300910
DJ and fashionista Leigh Lezark went for her signature head-to-toe black at the Cavalli party in this miniskirt with voluminous overlay, a black quilted Chanel handbag and ultra-cool lace-up ankle boots.
-
September 30, 2010
5. LOTD 300910
Heidi Klum was a golden goddess at the Roberto Cavalli anniversary party during Paris Fashion Week in a floor-length shimmery nude gown with seriously plunging neckline. We love the long gold pendant as the single adornment to the outfit.
September 30, 2010
