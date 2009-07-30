13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 30, 2009
1. lotd 300709 Blake Lively
Blake Lively stepped out of character as Serena van der Woodsen and into this cute floral Topshop playsuit as she left the Gossip Girl set in New York yesterday. Blake wasn't about to let a little bit of pesky rain ruin her summer look (black opaque tights? Pah!) and her only nod to the less than perfect climate was the fact that she wore a closed toe court shoe.
-
July 30, 2009
2. lotd 300709 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore was on the set of Going the Distance in Brooklyn yesterday, wearing a get up that could've come straight off the British festival scene. Wearing skinny jeans tucked into her Hunter wellies and a simple vest topped off with a heavily sequinned jacket, the girl could well be heading for the main stage at Glasto rather than her trailer in NYC.
-
July 30, 2009
3. lotd 300709 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow donned this body-con dress with metallic embelishement by Preen for the Champions of Hope Benefit in New York last night. It was a case of 'if the look ain't broke don't fix it' as she wore the daring dress with shoeboots and a loose, wavy hairstyle.
-
July 30, 2009
4. lotd 300709 Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz celebrated the opening night of A Streetcar Named Desire in this slinky leopard print number. Loving the puffed shoulders shorter length on Rachel.
-
July 30, 2009
5. lotd 300709 Bonnie Wright
Harry Potter's latest babe, Bonnie Wright aka Ginny Weasley was out and about in London wearing a casual outfit teamed with a pair of fierce strappy red heels. The young starlet is still getting to grips with her style, but one thing's for sure, she's got an eye for a good shoe!
