Blake Lively stepped out of character as Serena van der Woodsen and into this cute floral Topshop playsuit as she left the Gossip Girl set in New York yesterday. Blake wasn't about to let a little bit of pesky rain ruin her summer look (black opaque tights? Pah!) and her only nod to the less than perfect climate was the fact that she wore a closed toe court shoe.

Love Blake's playsuit? Buy it at topshop.com

Check out all the action from the Gossip Girl set...