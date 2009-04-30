13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
1. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 30/04/09
Mum-to-be SJP worked eye-popping colour with blue satin shoes and a bright purple bag in NYC. The actress, who yesterday announced that she and husband Matthew Broderick are expecing twin girls via surrogate, completed the look with a silkiy printed camisole, grey skinny jeans and a blue velvet blazer.
2. Olivia Palermo LOTD 30/04/09
The City star was sweet and summery on a shopping trip in her hometown New York in a printed blouse, cute black shorts and a covetable Hermes Birkin bag.
3. Eva Mendes LOTD 30/04/09
Calvin Klein muse Eva hit a fashion event honouring her designer pal Francisco Costa at the Parsons School of Design in a shimmery asymmetric tunic and fierce platform sandals.
4. Uma Thurman LOTD 30/04/09
Uma Thurman was working summer's nude trend to perfection at the Discovery Awards in New York in a pretty maxi-gown in pale pink and blue topped off with a creamy cardigan.
5. Nicole Richie LOTD 30/04/09
Nicole seems to have invested in every maxi-dress on the market to swathe her blossoming figure. The diminutive star looked fabulous in a paisley number worn with a shrunken denim jacket and comfy flip-flops while running errands in LA.
