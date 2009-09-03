13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 3, 2009
1. LOTD Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
A floor-skimming scarlet bustier dress with leopard print by Dolce & Gabbana
WHERE
The red carpet of the opening ceremony of the 66th Venice Film Festival.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Eva Mendes has dispensed with all the rules about wearing animal prints (don't go for a top-to-toe look; avoid animal prints in garish colours) and it's paid off. She's carefully balanced out her outfit by teaming it with a natural make-up look, practically no jewellery and her hair scraped back into an updo.
-
September 3, 2009
2. LOTD 030909 Alexa Chung
WHAT SHE WORE
A look that's fast becoming Alexa Chung's New York uniform; short shorts teamed with baggy T-shirt. This time she went for a silver brocade pair of shorts and teamed them with chunky sandals.
WHERE
Leaving the MTV studios in New York after filming her show.
-
September 3, 2009
3. LOTD 030909 Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
A demure just below the knee dress with cutaway shoulders and a pair of stiletto heeled platform pumps with studs for a tough-luxe edge.
WHERE
With son Romeo on the way to his birthday dinner.
-
September 3, 2009
4. LOTD 030909 Sarah Jessica Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
A nude jersey dress with chunky tan heels and over-the-body bag.
WHERE
Leaving her house in Manhattan on the way to the set for another day of
filming Sex and the City 2.
-
September 3, 2009
5. LOTD 030909 Katy Perry
WHAT SHE WORE
A black jumpsuit covered in polka dots that were actually twinkling gold
stars.
WHERE
Her concert at the Hollywood Palladium.
