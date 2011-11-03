Kate Middleton gets in the festive spirit in her red coat! PLUS, check out Mary-Kate Olsen, Kate Bosworth, Amanda Seyfried and Olivia Palermo in today's best dressed!
Thursday 3 November, 2011
November 3, 2011
1. Kate Middleton in LK Bennett
Kate Middleton got in the festive spirit by wrapping up warm in a crimson LK Bennett coat for a UNICEF charity event in Copenhagen. Ever the fashionista, the Duchess accessorised to perfection with a wide belt by Reiss and a pair of knee-high boots. We can't wait to see what else she's got up her stylish sleeve this winter!
November 3, 2011
2. Amanda Seyfried in Lyn Devon
Having wowed the crowds in London last week in a cobalt shorts suit by H&M, Amanda Seyfried carried on her love affair for electric blue at the Berlin premiere of In Time in a cut-out frock by Lyn Devon teamed with nude YSL uber-courts. The starlet was joined by her dapper co-star, Justin Timberlake.
November 3, 2011
3. Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate spiced up her Goth-style all-black ensemble with a pair of leopard print booties and a matching clutch, both by Christian Louboutin, at the designer's 20th anniversary party in NYC.
November 3, 2011
4. Olivia Palermo in Rochas
It-girl Olivia Palermo worked tone-on-tone nude hues at the Princess Grace Awards Gala in New York in a satin bustier frock by Rochas topped with a fluffy Giorgio Armani stole and finished off with Charlotte Olympia heels and Carrera y Carrera jewels. What a lady!
November 3, 2011
5. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth kept it cool at LAX in a buckled military-style coat, lace-up booties and a Mulberry satchel. All in black, natch.
