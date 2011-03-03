13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 3, 2011
Blake Lively was feted as the new face of the Chanel Mademoiselle handbags at a fashionista-studded party in NYC. For the occasion, the Gossip Girl opted for a structured white frock embellished with chiffon ruffles. Turquoise earrings, square-toed pumps and a Mademoiselle handbag, of course, completed the ladylike look.
March 3, 2011
Sienna worked the perfect off-duty ensemble in an oversized parka, skinny jeans and battered lace-up boots, but glammed the look up with a perfectly coiffed ‘do, red lipstick and a gold Yves Saint Laurent handbag.
March 3, 2011
Amanda Seyfried shows us how to work the nude trend in winter by teaming her putty-coloured pencil dress with a black coat, cosy scarf and uber-chic black hold-all. So sleek.
March 3, 2011
Vanessa Hudgens made a splash on The Tonight Show in a fuchsia shift teamed with fishnet stockings and nude satin pumps. We’re majorly digging her shorter, bouncier locks, too.
March 3, 2011
Claudia Schiffer looked straight out of the Seventies on the streets of London yesterday in her bell-bottom denims, louche blazer and orange neck scarf. The satchel bag and round shades add a groovy edge.
