Look of the Day
-
June 3, 2010
1. LOTD 030610 Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe dressed her curvaceous self in figure-hugging lace at the Esquire Young Brits dinner in London. The model went for the full on va-va-voom factor showing off a flash of cleavage and wearing her locks in a tousled down do. Nicholas Kirkwood heels and a gold pendant finished the glam look.
-
June 3, 2010
2. LOTD 030610 SArah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker continued her run of stand-out red carpet dressing at the Tokyo premiere of Sex and the City 2 in this dress by Vivienne Westwood that was practically ballroom gown standard. The actress added statement necklace, nude satin heels and a gold clutch to the ultra-glam look.
-
June 3, 2010
3. LOTD 030610 Whitney Port
Whitney Port worked a brightly coloured vintage frock as she stepped out in New York. The reality star teamed her minidress with nude brogues and topknot for a quirky cool look.
-
June 3, 2010
4. LOTD 030610 Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis was her sunny self in this butter-yellow Jean Patou dress at the Japan premiere for Sex and the City 2. This prom-style fit-and-flare bustier gown could just about be Charlotte/Kristin's perfect frock; it's got Park Avenue Princess written all over it!
-
June 3, 2010
5. LOTD 030610 Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci brought gothic glamour to the star-studded Givenchy party in New York in this intricate black cocktail dress. With a fan-shaped neckline, a lace middle panel and strands of feathers covering the skirt this was one fantabulously ornate creation.
