13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 3, 2011
1. Rachel Bilson
Gorgeous actress Rachel Bilson manages to look immaculate even when she's simply enjoying some down-time. Heading out and about in LA, Rachel showed off her style prowess in a beautiful coral-orange Vanessa Bruno jacket worn over a pretty cream dress, teamed with a Chanel handbag and taupe suede Maison Martin ankle-cuff sandals. She added an air of mystique with some Ray Ban sunnies. We can see an orange blazer micro-trend coming on!
February 3, 2011
2. Kate Moss
Style maven Kate Moss was spotted leaving a fancy London restaurant in this gorgeous camel and black ensemble. Wearing a crisp camel coat over a black dress with black opaques and patent sky-high croc-skin shoes, Kate carried her chain-strap bag the way all the cool kids do, as a clutch.
February 3, 2011
3. Whitney Port
Getting in on the orange blazer micro trend, The City star Whitney Port showed off her fashion-forward credentials in a jacket from her own line Whitney Eve. Clearly not afraid to experiment with this season's brights trend, Whitney wears her blazer over a multi-block-coloured dress, but keeps her footwear neutral in some black Balenciaga booties. It shouldn't work, but it does!
February 3, 2011
4. Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley is our new go-to celeb for lessons in how to brave British weather in style. Fresh from her performances in the play Children's Hour, the actress has been photographed leaving the London theatre in a gorgeous array of cool jackets and boots - including a Burberry trench. We especially love the Ally Capellino satchel bag Keira has been carrying of late. Top marks for being winter chic Keira!
February 3, 2011
5. Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez looked shimmer-tastic as she was announced as the new face of Venus Razors. Showing off her ultra smooth pins in a sparkly silver Haute Hippie draped mini-skirt, topped off with some sky-high Christian Louboutin heels, J-Lo went for big waves in her hair and sizzling feline eyes.
