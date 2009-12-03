13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 3, 2009
1. LOTD 031209 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth twinkled in her gold sequin Sonia Rykiel dress with outsized waist bow at the launch of Sonia Rykiel pour H&M in Paris. Though the frock is from the S/S 09 collection, it's got Christmas party frock written all over it! Bosworth added some black anklestrap shoes with a bow at the back to continue the girly look.
-
December 3, 2009
2. LOTD 031209 Olivia Palermo
Another outfit from Olivia Palermo and another reason to fall in love with this girl's style. She looked impeccable as ever wearing a knee-length black and grey dress with outsized grey clutch bag and bright red nail polish.
-
December 3, 2009
3. LOTD 031209 Lily Allen
Lily Allen wrapped up for the cold in her sugar pink coat and carried her essentials in Chanel's Cocoon bag.
-
December 3, 2009
4. LOTD 031209 Fergie
Fergie got her shimmer on for the Grammy Award nominations in this fierce sparkly frock which she teamed with glossy patent Louboutins and half length leather gloves.
-
December 3, 2009
5. LOTD 031209 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese was her usual tease-tastic self in a hounds tooth peplum dress by Alexander McQueen for her book signing in London. She wore all black accessories with a glossy black brooch, patent black Mary Jane shoes and black nail polish as she greeted fans and signed copies of her latest tome, Dita: Stripteese.
