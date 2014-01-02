13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 2, 2014
1. Eva Longoria In Pink
Eva Longoria opted for a bold loose-fitting pink mini dress and classic black court shoes for a meal out in LA.
-
January 2, 2014
2. Miranda Kerr In Autumn Tones
Miranda Kerr worked a wintery look in New York in an olive green maxi skirt, ankle boots and a leather jacket.
-
January 2, 2014
3. Fearne Cotton In Checks
Fearne Cotton stayed cosy in London in a monochrome checked coat with a splash of pink to match her new hair colour.
-
January 2, 2014
4. Jaime King In A Camel Coat
Jaime King stepped out in LA in classic skinny jeans, a checked shirt and a camel coat.
-
January 2, 2014
5. Rihanna In A Luxe Silver Suit
Rihanna went for a stand-out look on New Year's Eve in a metallic suit, jewelled heels and a long coat.
January 2, 2014
