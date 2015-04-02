13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2015
1. Liv Tyler Has A New Take On The Tassel Trend
Liv Tyler made the tassel trend her own, ditching 70s style for a flapperesque skirt over tights at the Art Production Fund's Gangs Of New York Gala. The perfect way to show off those pins without flashing the flesh...
-
April 2, 2015
2. Charlize Theron Channels Timeless Hollywood Glamour
Charlize Theron looked timelessly elegant at the Dark Places premiere in a sequined bandeau Dior dress with her hair and make-up looking effortlessly chic.
-
April 2, 2015
3. Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Out In Her Most Unexpected Shoes Yet
Forget Carrie-esque Manolo's, Sarah Jessica Parker stepped out in a pair of Maa trainers, a Spanish children's shoe brand. Known to be worn by her twins, maybe she just got a bad case of shoe envy. Whatever the reason, we salute her style (as ever). Now where can we get ourselves a pair?
-
April 2, 2015
4. Ariana Grande Makes Geek Chic Sexy
Ariana Grande channeled a geek chic look, including a chic navy coat and statement glasses - layered over her trusty co-ords.
-
April 2, 2015
5. Laura Whitmore Nails The 70s Trend
Not into knee-high sandals and tasseled mini dresses? Laura Whitmore made the 70s trend totally wearable, layering a faux fur jacket over a denim shirt and jeans.
