13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 29, 2015
1. Emma Roberts Cuts An Elegant Figure In Head-To-Toe Black
Emma Roberts proves head-to-toe black is anything but boring in LA, cutting a lithe and elegant figure in jeans, a cross-over tee, boots and her trusty Gucci Soho.
-
January 29, 2015
2. Julianne Hough Dresses Down In Denim
Julianne Hough nailed the distressed denim trend in LA, in a long skirt with a classic tee, khaki mac and ankle boots. Wardrobe inspo for those in-between weather days...
-
January 29, 2015
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives Boots A Spring Twist
All the best dressed A-listers styled up the boot trend last season, but Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has brought the flattering look into spring, teaming her Emilio Pucci pair with jeans and an oversized Isabel Marant coat.
-
January 29, 2015
4. Cate Blanchett Mixes Up Her Red Carpet Style In Two-Tone Alexander McQueen
Channeling a Hollywood siren look, Cate Blanchett mixed up her red carpet style in a pink and black Alexander McQueen dress at the 4th Annual AACTA Awards.
-
January 29, 2015
5. Fearne Cotton Shows Off Her Quirky British Style
Fearne Cotton beats the grey British weather by layering like a pro, with double denim as well as heels and socks.
