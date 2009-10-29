13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 29, 2009
1. LOTD 291009 Gwyneth Paltrow
Now that’s what we call a statement coat! Gwyneth Paltrow simply shone in her metallic, belted Alice & Olivia coat, which she paired with a Louboutin cuff and fierce Louboutin cage booties. We like!
October 29, 2009
2. LOTD 291009 Diane Kruger
Anyone noticed that we’re slight fans of Diane Kruger? OK, we admit it, we’re head over heels in love with her style! And brilliant repeat fashion performances like this are the reason why! The actress was beautiful in her one-shouldered, draped Jason Wu spring 2010 frock and metallic Roger Vivier heels at the preview of Wu’s latest collection.
October 29, 2009
3. LOTD 291009 Demi Moore
Demi Moore was the epitome of elegance as she stepped out with hubby Ashton Kutcher to the Gentlemen’s Ball 2009 in New York. The A-list star turned heads in her dove-grey, floral-print dress, and let the bow-fronted bustline do all the talking with a chic updo.
October 29, 2009
4. LOTD 291009 Chanel Iman
One word: divine. We were bowled over by Chanel Iman in this Champagne-coloured ethereal, strapless dress at the Gentleman’s Ball 2009 in NY. The delicate fabric, the beaded bodice, the sparkly shoes – she’s a veritable princess!
October 29, 2009
5. LOTD 291009 Georgina Chapman
As the latest designer to create for Garrard, it was only fitting that Georgina Chapman wowed at the launch party. She looked stunning in an electric-blue, strapless Marchesa mini and silver peep-toe heels.
