13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 30, 2010
All-in-one dressing is still flying high on our style radar, and Heidi Klum styled this fresh white jumpsuit perfectly when she stepped out in New York. Her colour pop heels and cute quiff gave the look real wow-factor.
Blake Lively turned out at the premiere of Twelve to support Gossip Girl co-star Chace Crawford, but she definitely had all eyes on her thanks to her cute sheer-panel Chanel Cruise mini. The high-neck was a new look for Blake but one she carried off to perfection.
Angelina Jolie has been working a fabulous array of black figure-hugging minis on her Salt promo tour, and this bandeau number had us swooning. Thanks to the slightly longer cut and the additIon of some stunning jewels as she mastered evening elegance as she stepped out in South Korea.
Nicole Kidman was tea time perfection for a lunch in LA, in a 50s-style fit and flare tweed dress and simple nude courts.
Leighton Meester worked daytime chic on the set of Gossip Girl in this simple chambray shirt dress and some enviable Miu Miu platform sandals.
