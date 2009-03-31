13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Mischa Barton LOTD 29/01/09
A svelte-looking Mischa was smouldering in a sequinned one-shoulder dress and smokey eyes at the Elie Saab couture show in Paris. The beauty proved the versatility of this dress by later pairing it with a pair of extreme shoes and Ray-Ban shades.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Dita Von Teese LOTD 29/01/09Dita was the ultimate lady in a gorgeous ruffled jacket and pencil skirt at the Elie Saab couture show in Paris. The burlesque star is so fond of the designer that she asked him to produce the costumes for her show at the legendary Crazy Horse.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Kylie Minogue LOTD 29/01/09Kylie was the surprise guest in Jean Paul Gaultier's front row in Paris yesterday, wearing a chic black suit with platform sandals and a stand-out leopard print clutch.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Vanessa Hudgens LOTD 29/01/09Vanessa Hudgens was super-sweet in a blush-coloured ruffled minidress by Moschino and matching satin shoes at the High School Musical 3 premiere in Tokyo.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Brooke Shields LOTD 29/01/09Lipstick Jungle star Brooke Shields was a knock-out at the Godiva Decadence event in New York in a draped grey frock and skyscraper heels.
March 31, 20091 of 5
Mischa Barton LOTD 29/01/09
A svelte-looking Mischa was smouldering in a sequinned one-shoulder dress and smokey eyes at the Elie Saab couture show in Paris. The beauty proved the versatility of this dress by later pairing it with a pair of extreme shoes and Ray-Ban shades.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018