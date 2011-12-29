There were lots of amazing gowns on this year's red carpet but we've had to narrow it down to just five. The winning outfits were modelled by Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Cheryl Cole, Rosie-Huntington Whiteley and Sarah Jessica Parker. Check them out in all their splendour here...
Thursday 29 December, 2011
1. Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive
When Anne Hathaway stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet in this scooped-back bronze sequined Armani Prive gown, she sealed her spot on best-dressed lists the world over. The shape is slinky and sexy on Anne's bombshell curves, the warm metallic colour perfectly complements the golden tones in her hair and the jewellery is low-key to keep the attention firmly on the dress. Enough said.
2. Jessica Alba in Atelier Versace
Jessica Alba opted for a pop of colour on the BAFTA red carpet with this cobalt blue strapless gown, which she accessorised with an emerald choker and the perfect plaited up-do. But it wasn't just the magic of Versace lending the movie beauty her glow - just days later Jessica announced she was expecting her second child, Haven, who was born in August. There's no doubt about it, she's one hot mamma!
3. Cheryl Cole in Stephane Rolland
Cheryl Cole pulled out all the stops at the Cannes Film Festival, wowing in this mermaid-shaped carpet sweeper. We adore how she swept her hair back in a fuss-free ponytail to counter-act the glamour of the gown and then added a pop of colour courtesy of her red box clutch. It just doesn't get more chic than this.
4. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Naeem Khan
Rosie-Huntington Whiteley emerged as one of the year's best-dressed women, thanks to her stunning physique and her close connection with the best fashion designers. Here, the Transformers babe looks like she's been dipped in molten silver and moulded into a stunning statue. Jealous, us? Never!
5. Sarah Jessica Parker in Giambattista Valli
In the words of Carrie Bradshaw, "Wowsa!" Sarah Jessica Parker modelled a very dramatic red gown by Giambattista Valli to the Moscow premiere of I Don’t Know How She Does It. We heart the billowing cape her wild, voluminous ponytail!
