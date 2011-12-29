Thursday 29 December, 2011

LOOK OF THE YEAR: Red Carpet Gown

There were lots of amazing gowns on this year's red carpet but we've had to narrow it down to just five. The winning outfits were modelled by Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Cheryl Cole, Rosie-Huntington Whiteley and Sarah Jessica Parker. Check them out in all their splendour here...

When Anne Hathaway stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet in this scooped-back bronze sequined Armani Prive gown, she sealed her spot on best-dressed lists the world over. The shape is slinky and sexy on Anne's bombshell curves, the warm metallic colour perfectly complements the golden tones in her hair and the jewellery is low-key to keep the attention firmly on the dress. Enough said.