13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 29, 2010
1. LOTD 290410 Jlo
Jennifer Lopez ensured every camera lens was trained on her as she graced the pink carpet for the Back-up Plan premiere in London last night. JLo chose this one-shouldered wet-look dress straight off the Lanvin catwalk and teamed it with statement necklace and a very bold updo.
-
April 29, 2010
2. Gwyneth Paltrow Wearing Victoria Beckham
Gwyneth showed off another killer outfit at the Annual Bent on Learning Benefit last night in this shimmering silver minidress teamed with a pair of fierce strappy heels. Smoky eye make-up finished the look.
-
April 29, 2010
3. LOTD 290410 Selma Blair
Selma Blair went for a laidback look at the Tribeca Film Festival in loose-fit black trousers and strappy top. Teamed with her blunt-cut bob, the look had something of the flapper girl about it.
-
April 29, 2010
4. LOTD 290410 Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke was on-trend in a peek-a-boo mesh dress for The Back-up Plan premiere in London last night. The X Factor singer topped her sassy frock with a sleek, shiny hairstyle.
-
April 29, 2010
5. LOTD 290410 Madonna
Madonna was slick in a belted coat-dress at the Annual Bent on Learning Benefit in New York. The puff-sleeved number featured a diagonal zip detail and Madge teamed it with deep red peep-toe heels and a curly hairstyle for edgy glamour.
