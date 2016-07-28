13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 28, 2016
1. Lady Gaga Does Badass Biker In All-Black-Everything
We wouldn't mess with Gaga in this biker get-up
-
July 28, 2016
2. Florals? For Jenna Dewan? Groundbreaking
Jenna Dewan wore out summer outfit of dreams to head to the salon
-
July 28, 2016
3. Mena Suvari Reminds Us Of Black Swan (In A Good Way)
Mena Suvari wore this Aliona Kononova look for the Hallmark red carpet, and we LOVE
-
July 28, 2016
4. Hailey Baldwin Takes Early '00s Style Inspo In Guess
Nope, Hailey isn't actually wearing double denim in this Guess look - it's a one piece, and it's making us dream of early 2000s Britney
-
July 28, 2016
5. Isla Fisher Goes So '70s In Stripes
Flared jeans, a striped top and a glossy mane makes Isla Fisher one of our looks of the day today
July 28, 20161 of 5
Lady Gaga Does Badass Biker In All-Black-Everything
We wouldn't mess with Gaga in this biker get-up
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018