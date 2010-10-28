13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 28, 2010
Lace is a huge celeb trend on the red carpet and few carry it off as effortlessly as Kylie Minogue. The singing starlet showed off her trim pins in her full-sleeve, sequin embellished mini from Giles Deacon's first collection for Emanuel Ungaro at the amfAR Inspiration Gala. Soft waves and fresh-faced make-up gave the look a girlie finish. This is definitely our party season inspiration!
October 28, 2010
Currently on the promo trail for her new album Speak Now, Taylor Swift has been wowing us with the best of her girlie wardrobe. The country starlet went for a fairytale look in this bold yellow Dolce & Gabbana prom dress and cute Mary Jane heels for her appearance on The Late Night With David Letterman Show.
October 28, 2010
Rising star Emma Stone could certainly give some of her more established counterparts a run for their money in the style stakes. Her printed skirt adds a splash of frivolity to her pared-down palette of cornflower blues and dove grey, while her ivory courts dress it up for a grown-up edge.
October 28, 2010
Dita Von Teese worked her unfailing vintage chic at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in this stunning fishtail lace gown. Skimping on jewellery, Dita let her bold red nails and glossy lips speak volumes.
October 28, 2010
Rosario Dawson's Unstoppable premiere outfit was an absolute knockout. The pretty powder-blue of her Stella McCartney gown was the perfect compliment to her caramel complexion, and finishing it with simple nude accessories meant she kept the focus on the stunning shoulder detail. She's also remembered the golden rule when it comes to asymmetric detail - wear hair in an up-do to keep things sleek.
