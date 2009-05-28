13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 28, 2009
1. LOTD 280509 Hilary Rhoda
If you don't know who Hilary Rhoda is then take note. The American model is both gorgeous and style-savvy, proving our case at the FiFi Fragrance Awards in New York by sporting an ivory origami pleated cocktail frock and super-sexy gladiator sandals. Her chandelier earrings and stacked bangles add edge to the ladylike look.
-
May 28, 2009
2. LOTD 280509 Cat Deeley
Cat made a trip to the corner store in her LA hometown in stove-pipe jeans, a boyfriend jacket and fierce studded boots. Sure beats our running-to-the-store combo of tracksuit bottoms and oversized T-Shirt!
-
May 28, 2009
3. LOTD 280509 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba has perfected the art of down-time dressing with her slouchy, ripped jeans and effortless scarves, but it's her hair we're lusting after in this photo. Plaits are big news these days and the perfect way to dress up hair even if the rest of you is enjoying an off-duty look.
-
May 28, 2009
4. LOTD 280509 Vanessa Hudgens
Our latest style crush, Vanessa Hudgens, hit a shoot for Neutrogena Cosmetics (she's their spokesmodel) in a breezy tunic top, skinny jeans and gleaming green metallic sandals.
-
May 28, 2009
5. LOTD 280509 Estelle
The chart-topper slipped into one of Matthew Williamson's much-coveted maxi-dresses for H&M at the unveiling of the range in New York. She made the look her own by teaming it with a faded denim jacket, gold jewellery and a Chanel bag.
