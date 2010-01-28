13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2010
1. LOTD 280110 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift kept things sleek in a one-shouldered tomato-red dress at a party in Los Angeles. Teaming her scarlet frock with silver peep-toes and gold clutch bag, this was a perfect cocktail hour look. Hot hairstyle note: Taylor's taken on the trend for hair swished to one side... A super easy way to update your evening look.
-
January 28, 2010
2. LOTD 280110 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was ultra-chic at a photocall for Wolfman in Italy yesterday. The English rose played up her porcelain complexion and dark hair wearing navy, a very flattering alternative to black. The puff, three quarter-length sleeves, navy shoeboots and plaited hairstyle all make for one very stylish signorina.
-
January 28, 2010
3. LOTD 280110 Marina Diamandis
Swishing into the InStyle Best of Young British Talent party last night was Marina of Marina and the Diamonds wearing a floor-length 30s-style emerald-green gown by Eudon Choi. The songstress teamed the knock-out frock with neon nails and a vampy make-up look for full length and very fabulous glamour.
-
January 28, 2010
4. LOTD 280110 Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon was darling in a tulip-skirt bustier dress at a fundraiser in LA. With a nod to the underwear as outerwear trend the frock was covered in a lace overlay.
-
January 28, 2010
5. LOTD 280110 Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz kept things short and sweet in Jason Wu at the Southbank Show Awards. The actress was at the ceremony to pick up a Best Actress gong for her role in a Streetcar Named Desire. The little black dress with turquoise ribbon belt was the perfect midweek cocktail frock.
January 28, 20101 of 5
LOTD 280110 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift kept things sleek in a one-shouldered tomato-red dress at a party in Los Angeles. Teaming her scarlet frock with silver peep-toes and gold clutch bag, this was a perfect cocktail hour look. Hot hairstyle note: Taylor's taken on the trend for hair swished to one side... A super easy way to update your evening look.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018