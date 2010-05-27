13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 27, 2010
1. LOTD 270510 Gwyneth
Pretty in pink! Gwyneth Paltrow was simply stunning as she stepped out at the National Movie Awards 2010 in a sugar-spun candy-pink sculptural dress by Prada with matching peep-toe heels. She completed her 60s-inspired look with a backcombed updo.
May 27, 2010
2. LOTD 270510 Kylie
Kylie Minogue was stunning in a one-shouldered dress with Caribbean sea colours at the National Movie Awards 2010. She teamed her gorgeous dress with metallic gold peep-toes and matching accessories.
May 27, 2010
3. LOTD 270510 Heidi
Heidi Klum never fails to impress on the red carpet and she was a ray of sunshine in her yellow and white sequin minidress at her Mum's To Be Night Out launch party in LA. The supermodel paired her summery dress with gorgeous studded bow-embellished peep-toes.
May 27, 2010
4. LOTD 270510 Sienna
Sienna Miller looked super-sexy at the Matthew Williamson Belvedere Party in a dreamy draped gold dress by the designer with a cool leather waist belt and even cooler cutout wedged shoe boots by Camilla Skovgaard. She finished the look with a Prada tote.
May 27, 2010
5. LOTD 270510 Cat D
How cute? Cat Deeley stole the show at the American Idol Grand Finale in a bold-shouldered silver minidress with black strappy killer heels.
