13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 27, 2011
1. LOTD 270111 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung brought her quirky-cool British style to Paris for the Chanel haute couture show and looked appropriately dressed up for the occasion. The fashionista loves a good tux, so it's no surprise she went for this smoking-inspired shift dress complete with a bow tie. Tres chic.
-
January 27, 2011
2. LOTD 270111 Diane Kruger
At the couture show, the movie beauty and long-time Chanel fan proved that camel can indeed work for the new season in this knit dress with embellished detailing. And check out those super-strappy silver and black sandals!
-
January 27, 2011
3. LOTD 270111 Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst was the epitome of ladylike elegance at the Chanel haute couture show in a pleated navy shirt dress accessorised with a skinny black belt, classic court shoes, quilted handbag and bright red lippy. Simple, timeless, effortless.
-
January 27, 2011
4. LOTD 270111 Jessica Alba
No one knows how to wrap up better than Jessica Alba. The actress hit Paris in a cool ensemble comprising a funnel neck coat, drainpipe jeans and platform suede boots. A chain strap handbag was de rigeur to add a touch of elegance to the street-style look.
-
January 27, 2011
5. LOTD 270111 Cheryl Cole
Va-va-voom! Cheryl Cole glammed up the National Television Awards in her strap-happy Versace shift (that showed off her new tatoo) and scarlet shoes. Recognise the dress? Mad Men's January Jones, who fronts the Versace ad campaigns, wore it back in November to a Versace dinner. We love that Cheryl has styled it very simply with just the addition of a pair of chandelier earrings and a voluminous hairstyle.
January 27, 20111 of 5
LOTD 270111 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung brought her quirky-cool British style to Paris for the Chanel haute couture show and looked appropriately dressed up for the occasion. The fashionista loves a good tux, so it's no surprise she went for this smoking-inspired shift dress complete with a bow tie. Tres chic.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018