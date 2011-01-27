Va-va-voom! Cheryl Cole glammed up the National Television Awards in her strap-happy Versace shift (that showed off her new tatoo) and scarlet shoes. Recognise the dress? Mad Men's January Jones, who fronts the Versace ad campaigns, wore it back in November to a Versace dinner. We love that Cheryl has styled it very simply with just the addition of a pair of chandelier earrings and a voluminous hairstyle.

