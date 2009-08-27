13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 27, 2009
1. LOTD 270809 Blake Lively
Whoa there girl! Blake Lively was absolutely smouldering in this nude fringed dress by Kate Moss for Topshop... Birthday girl Blake was at the InStyle and Tiffany party in New York and pretty much monopolised the limelight in her blush-coloured sequin dress and super-sexy Jimmy Choo heels. Many happy returns!
-
August 27, 2009
2. LOTD 270809 Olivia Palermo
Is Olivia Palermo taking over the mantle for hippest New York style-setter where Sarah Jessica Parker left off? We think she might be; The City starlet is all about of-the-moment looks with a quirky edge, much like SJP was in the Sex and the City days. Love the striped matelot dress with bow at the collar.
-
August 27, 2009
3. LOTD 270809 Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg worked a casual evening look of leggings and tunic top with an outsized black clutch bag and two-tone heels. The Gossip Girl was at the launch for the new Diesel fragrance, Only The Brave.
-
August 27, 2009
4. LOTD 270809 Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani went for a sexy take on loungewear as she headed to LA hotspot The Grove for a performance by husband Gavin Rossdale. Gwen teamed her jeggings with vest top and slouchy cardigan and tied the look together with colour; a bright yellow bag matched a hint of yellow bra.
-
August 27, 2009
5. LOTD 270809 Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock proved to be an early adopter of a huge A/W 09 trend, draping. Few designers did the look better than Alber Elbaz for Lanvin. Sandra teamed her leg-baring Lanvin minidress with a pair of Alberta Ferretti ankle boots for the premiere of All About Steve.
August 27, 20091 of 5
LOTD 270809 Blake Lively
Whoa there girl! Blake Lively was absolutely smouldering in this nude fringed dress by Kate Moss for Topshop... Birthday girl Blake was at the InStyle and Tiffany party in New York and pretty much monopolised the limelight in her blush-coloured sequin dress and super-sexy Jimmy Choo heels. Many happy returns!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018