13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 26, 2009
1. LOTD 261109 Claudia Schiffer
Claudia Schiffer kept it girly in this puff-sleeved frock with embellished lace collar by Dolce & Gabbana. The supermodel was all dolled up to switch on Swarovski's Crystal Snowflake Light which was designed by Ingo Maurer.
November 26, 2009
2. LOTD 261109 Rihanna
Rihanna matched her frock to her new gold hair as she went for full-on spike action in this creation by the Blonds. The star has been sporting some seriously fierce looks as she promotes her new album, R.
November 26, 2009
3. LOTD 261109 Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene got her slink on in this figure-hugger of a LBD. We just love her sultry smoky eye make-up. A great look from the Twilight beauty.
November 26, 2009
4. LOTD 261109 Kate Moss
Kate Moss looked cute in an all black ensemble as she headed for Take That's SingStar launch party. We love that leather miniskirt which, teamed with a tux jacket and patent ballet pumps, make for a chic but comfortable evening look.
November 26, 2009
5. LOTD 261109 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller kept it casual in this subtly styled look. She topped her blue denim skinnies and shirt with a military style cardigan and tied the look together with brown boots and bag plus a pair of sunglasses with faded aubergine lenses.
