13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 26, 2009
1. Jessica Alba LOTD 26/03/09Jessica Alba has seriously wowed us with this gorgeous casual look. A navy tunic dress with gold buttons is thrown over zipped leggings, teamed with Prada's gold flats and Jimmy Choo's Mandah hobo bag. We love how the actress has tied the look together with gold accents. Perfect for a laid-back lunch in LA.
March 26, 2009
2. Kate Moss LOTD 26/03/09Kate Moss donned a green slip dress for dinner with Sir Philip Green at the Groucho Club. Throwing a leopard print jacket and donning those black platform heels, this look is classic Kate.
March 26, 2009
3. Kelly Macdonald LOTD 26/03/09Kelly Macdonald was classic in a lacy LBD by Collette Dinnigan at the world premiere of Skellig in London last night. The statement silver beaded shoulders toughen up the lace detail, and worn with platform sandals and a box clutch, Kelly is pretty chic!
March 26, 2009
4. Eva Longoria Parker LOTD 26/03/09
Eva Longoria Parker is back to her slinky self in this coffee-coloured silk frock. The Desperate Housewives actress was at the TV Guide Annual Sexiest Stars Issue Party; we think she fitted right in!
March 26, 2009
5. Blake Lively LOTD 26/03/09Gossip Girl Blake Lively kept it smart-casual in a lumberjack shirt/dress and navy trench thrown over the top. We love Blake's grey shoe-boots and quilted bag.
