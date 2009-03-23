13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2009
1. Lucy Liu LOTD 26/02/09Lucy was pretty in pink at the Independent Spirit Awards in a satin number by Lanvin. We love how the actress made this dress her own by cinching it at the waist with a clear belt, although a black ribbon would have worked nicely, too.
-
March 23, 2009
2. Mary-Kate Olsen LOTD 26/02/09It was only a matter of time before one of the Olsen twins was spotted in oh-so-trendy Balmain. Mary-Kate Olsen picks the perfect LBD for her petite frame for the Independent Spirit Awards in LA. The moulded shoulders add the perfect amount of structure and, as always, she accessorises the look to perfection with a tangle of mismatched jewellery.
-
March 23, 2009
3. Kate Bosworth LOTD 26/02/09Kate bonded with nature at the Global Green USA's Annual Pre-Oscar Party in a LBD decorated with enormous white blooms. The definition of classic with a twist.
-
March 23, 2009
4. Gwyneth Paltrow LOTD 26/02/09Gwynnie continued to champion the one-shoulder trend at the Bent on Learning gala she hosted in NYC in a plum-coloured satin dress. The actress finished off the look with simple black peep-toes and classic jewellery.
-
March 23, 2009
5. Christy Turlington LOTD 26/02/09Supermodel Christy Turlington supported her friend Gwyneth Paltrow at the Bent on Learning bash in New York in a black jersey dress topped with an oversized cape and statement clutch and sandals.
